Public invited to stargazing event next month

People are being invited to learn about the effects of light pollution Archant

A star-gazing session to educate people of the effects of light pollution on the environment is to be held next month.

CPRE Avonside is inviting members of the public to join them on February 27 from 6.30pm at Hutton village hall, in Church Lane, to learn more about the night sky and light pollution.

The event, hosted by the countryside charity, is the first in a serious held across Avonside between February and July this year.

It offers people, including those in urban areas, an opportunity to learn more about the harmful effects of light pollution and its impact on health, the countryside and wildlife through a series of stargazing sessions, talks, workshops and space-themed activities with figures such as Jo Richardson of Wells and Mendip Astronomers and Space Detectives, and TV wildlife expert Chris Sperring MBE.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2T83dzl