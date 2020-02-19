Advanced search

Public invited to stargazing event next month

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 February 2020

People are being invited to learn about the effects of light pollution

People are being invited to learn about the effects of light pollution

Archant

A star-gazing session to educate people of the effects of light pollution on the environment is to be held next month.

CPRE Avonside is inviting members of the public to join them on February 27 from 6.30pm at Hutton village hall, in Church Lane, to learn more about the night sky and light pollution.

The event, hosted by the countryside charity, is the first in a serious held across Avonside between February and July this year.

It offers people, including those in urban areas, an opportunity to learn more about the harmful effects of light pollution and its impact on health, the countryside and wildlife through a series of stargazing sessions, talks, workshops and space-themed activities with figures such as Jo Richardson of Wells and Mendip Astronomers and Space Detectives, and TV wildlife expert Chris Sperring MBE.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2T83dzl

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

‘Don’t be afraid to help’

Visually impaired man Darren Palmer treated unfairly by pure gym, pictured with his guide dog. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

‘Don’t be afraid to help’

Visually impaired man Darren Palmer treated unfairly by pure gym, pictured with his guide dog. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Community fight to keep village shop open

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.Picture: John Mathews

From giving talks to giving punches – Dean Dodge on ‘biggest fight’ of his career

Boxer Dean Dodge gets ready for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Sean Davis.

Public invited to stargazing event next month

People are being invited to learn about the effects of light pollution

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rocked by rider injury

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Myra takes on charity skydive in husband’s memory this spring

Myra Birdsall will skydive in memory of her husband David in aid of The PSP Association.Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24