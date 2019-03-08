Video

PICTURES: Superheroes and villains on Weston seafront

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Fans of some of the greatest film and television franchises of all time turned out in force for an event at the Tropicana over the bank holiday weekend.

Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston was treated to extraordinary costumes at the Stars Of Time convention.

Characters from the worlds of Doctor Who, Spiderman, Harry Potter and more were celebrated.

Famous faces from the world of sci-fi and fantasy also attended.

There was a colourful procession down Weston seafront too, which included a pink Dalek which was no doubt grateful for the flat promenade.

Organisers said it was the 'most fun' event they have been involved in, with 'sun, fun and laughter' throughout the two days.

Stars Of Time conventions are held at various points during the year and there will be one more chance to enjoy the event this year.

The festival will return to the Tropicana on December 1.

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

