PICTURES: Superheroes and villains on Weston seafront

PUBLISHED: 17:05 29 August 2019

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fans of some of the greatest film and television franchises of all time turned out in force for an event at the Tropicana over the bank holiday weekend.

Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston was treated to extraordinary costumes at the Stars Of Time convention.

Characters from the worlds of Doctor Who, Spiderman, Harry Potter and more were celebrated.

Famous faces from the world of sci-fi and fantasy also attended.

There was a colourful procession down Weston seafront too, which included a pink Dalek which was no doubt grateful for the flat promenade.

Weston-super-Mare Stars of Time Comicon at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston-super-Mare Stars of Time Comicon at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organisers said it was the 'most fun' event they have been involved in, with 'sun, fun and laughter' throughout the two days.

Weston-super-Mare Stars of Time Comicon at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston-super-Mare Stars of Time Comicon at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars Of Time conventions are held at various points during the year and there will be one more chance to enjoy the event this year.

The festival will return to the Tropicana on December 1.

Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONVisitors enjoying meeting characters and being characters from their favourite Sci-Fi and Fantasy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStars of Time Comicon parade along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

