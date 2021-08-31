News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Star Wars characters out in force in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:30 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 2:45 PM August 31, 2021
Stars of Time

Somerset Cosplayers dressed as characters from Star Wars at the comic con in Weston. - Credit: David Burrows

Characters from film favourites including Star Wars, the Avengers and Dr Who were spotted in Weston this weekend. 

Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Dr Strange, and the Mandalorian were among the characters seen parading in front of the Tropicana as part of the Stars of Time Film and Comic Con event. 

Stars of Time

Characters from films and TV shows posed with fans on the seafront. - Credit: David Burrows

Gerald Home, who played Tessek (Squid Head) in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Garrick Hagon, who starred as Biggs Darklighter in Star Wars: A New Hope and Dr Who were among the stars signing autographs and meeting fans as the event. 

Stars of Time

The Somerset Cosplayers dressed up as characters from popular TV shows, films and comics for the event. - Credit: David Burrows

Fans were treated to displays from The Never Ending Story, ET, Star Wars, Transformers and Dr Who, as well as a visit from life-sized animatronic dragons. 

Stars of Time

The event included Stardust and Steel, two life-sized animatronic dragons. - Credit: David Burrows

Somerset Cosplayers dressed up as some of the most popular characters and posed with fans on Weston beach and seafront.

Stars of Time

The characters posed with fans outside the Tropicana. - Credit: David Burrows


