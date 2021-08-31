Star Wars characters out in force in Weston
- Credit: David Burrows
Characters from film favourites including Star Wars, the Avengers and Dr Who were spotted in Weston this weekend.
Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Dr Strange, and the Mandalorian were among the characters seen parading in front of the Tropicana as part of the Stars of Time Film and Comic Con event.
Gerald Home, who played Tessek (Squid Head) in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Garrick Hagon, who starred as Biggs Darklighter in Star Wars: A New Hope and Dr Who were among the stars signing autographs and meeting fans as the event.
Fans were treated to displays from The Never Ending Story, ET, Star Wars, Transformers and Dr Who, as well as a visit from life-sized animatronic dragons.
Somerset Cosplayers dressed up as some of the most popular characters and posed with fans on Weston beach and seafront.