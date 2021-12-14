Initiative to help people enjoy a safe and fun festive night out

A joint initiative is helping to create a safe and enjoyable night out for everyone in North Somerset this Christmas and New Year.

North Somerset Council, in partnership with Avon and Somerset Police, have launched Operation All Safe, a campaign focused on keeping all those who visit and work in Weston’s evening and night time economy safe throughout the festive period.

The campaign, which runs during December and into the New Year, sees local council and police officers focusing on a number of key issues.

Tackling drink spiking - putting alcohol or drugs into someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission - is a top priority.

To spike a drink, whether intended as 'a joke' or with the aim of incapacitating someone, is illegal and carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Tackling anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder, particularly when fuelled by drink or drugs, is another priority.

'Behave or Be Banned' is a new partnership scheme which will see people banned from the evening and night time economy for anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder.

Reducing vulnerability and enhancing the feeling of safety after dark is also a focus of the campaign. The ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme is in operation at venues across the town centre helping to reduce the risk of violence and sexual assault against women and girls in particular.

The scheme enables anyone who feels unsafe, vulnerable or threatened to discreetly seek help by approaching venue staff and asking them for ‘Angela’. This will indicate to staff that they require help with their situation and a trained member of staff will then look to support and assist them.

Further help and support is available at the MAVIS bus which will be out on extra nights during the festive period.

MAVIS will be there for anyone needing help of any sort including medical treatment from a paramedic, police assistance, calling a taxi, charging a phone, waiting for friends, getting directions, or even just having a chat.

In addition, a dedicated taxi provided by a local taxi operator will be with MAVIS and can be 'booked' by paramedics and police to take home vulnerable people who have attended the bus.

MAVIS will be in Princess Royal Square opposite the Grand Pier from 9pm-3am every Saturday leading up to Christmas, and on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "Working closely with local venues, this partnership operation aims to make sure that all those heading to the town centre to celebrate the festive period enjoy a safe, fun night out and that the support is there for anyone who might need it."

Social media will play a vital role in delivering festive safety information. Stay up-to-date with #AllSafe on Twitter @SaferStrongerNS or ‘like’ the Safer Stronger North Somerset Facebook page.