Levels of stomach related illness fall in district

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 May 2019

Levels of flu, diarrhoea and gastroenteritis and vomiting have fallen in the region. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Figures from Public Health England reveal rates of vomiting, diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and flu all fell in the region for a week this month.

Despite this, flu, diarrhoea and gastroenteritis levels still remain above the national average.

GPs in the area reported seeing five patients with flu-like symptoms between May 6-12, which was a decrease from seven in the previous week.

However, levels across North Somerset were 120 per cent higher than expected compared to the national figure, which normally sits at around 22 per cent.

Doctors also attended to 58 patients with diarrhoea in the same time frame, at a rate of 68.8 patients per 100,000 people - 26 fewer than the previous week.

But rates of the illness were still 76 per cent higher than expected in the region.

Sixty seven patients had gastroenteritis, 24 per cent above predicted levels, and  15 people had vomiting symptoms.

