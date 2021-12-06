Storm Barra expected to bring high winds to South West

Waves are crashing, wind is blowing,What a beatiful day to explore it. - Credit: Laura Szymanska

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind tomorrow.

High winds are expected to batter the country on Tuesday as Storm Barra meets UK shores.

Gusts of up to 46mph will hit the South West, causing potential travel disruption to some areas of the country.

The yellow warning is in place from 9am until midnight Tuesday, where the weather is to calm but will remain relatively breezy, with wind gusts at around 35mph.

The storm is caused by a deep area of low pressure moving in from the Atlantic.

The Met Office said: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves."



