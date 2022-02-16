News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Amber weather warning issued for wind across Somerset

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:42 PM February 16, 2022
An amber weather warning has been issued for Friday. 

An amber weather warning has been issued for Friday. - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for strong winds across much of the country on Friday. 

Storm Eunice is expected to bring gusts of up to 63mph in some areas of Somerset. 

The amber warning means disruption to travel is 'likely' and there is a 'good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life'.

It has been issued for 3am to 9pm on Friday.

Storm Eunice is also expected to hit parts of Wales with 80mph wind gusts. 

This comes after Storm Dudley battered some parts of northern England and Scotland today, causing extreme travel disruption.

The Met Office says 'damage to buildings and homes is likely' causing a potential danger to life, and 'roads, bridges and railway lines are also likely to close'.

Coastal areas can also expect large waves, with beach material potentially 'thrown onto seafronts'. 

The extreme wind is expected to ease by Saturday, with heavy rain forecast by lunchtime. 

