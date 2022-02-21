Storm Franklin causes mass travel delays in North Somerset

Rail users across North Somerset are being advised to only travel if 'absolutely necessary' due to disruption caused by Storm Franklin.

Winds are expected to reach 75mph, posing a substantial risk to trees and structures already weakened by Storm Eunice, on Friday.

Train operators have confirmed widescale cancellations and delays to services with South Western Railway asking residents not to travel today (February 21).

Storm Eunice felled trees across the area. - Credit: James Steel

South Western's chief executive acknowledged how inconvenient the cancellations may be with children returning to school but insisted they were necessary.

Christian Neill said: "We understand Monday marks the first day back from half term for many and we are sorry for the continuing disruption these storms are causing.

"It has been an incredibly challenging few days and our teams have been working tirelessly to clear the tracks to safely run as many trains as possible.

"With more severe weather expected on Monday (February 21), we are asking customers not to attempt to travel as we cannot guarantee to get them to their destination."

Road journeys remain relatively unaffected by Storm Franklin.



