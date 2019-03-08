Barn dance raises £1,000 for Strawberry Line Café

A ‘fantastic’ barn dance raised vital funds for a community café on Saturday evening.

Yatton Village Hall was packed to the rafters as people enjoyed a knees up and a ploughman’s supper.

Dave Francis compered the evening and Fougere Rouge provided excellent entertainment.

Money raised will go to the Strawberry Line Café, at the train station, which employs people with learning difficulties.

Zoe Barker, the café’s manager, believes the money will be a huge help as the poor weather has reduced the number of people popping in.

She said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for keeping us going – we need to do more things like this.”

Approximately £1,000 was raised through ticket sales and a raffle.

Ms Barker said: “It was a fantastic evening. We were full right up until 11.30pm.

“It was a lovely village event.”

So successful was the barn dance, plans are being put in place to run a similar event in the future. A date for it though has not yet been agreed.