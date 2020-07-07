Changes made to popular cycling trail the Strawberry Line

Under the Ilex Lane road bridge on the Strawberry Line near Sandford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The route was partly closed on June 29 and 30 due to maintenance work.

New signs on the Strawberry Line ask users to pass "wide and slow". New signs on the Strawberry Line ask users to pass "wide and slow".

Resurfacing work on the Strawberry Line trail has been completed.

The maintenance was carried out between the A370 at Station Road Congresbury and Nye Road in Sandford.

A statement from North Somerset Council confirmed MP & KM Golding Road Reclamation completed the works and expressed thanks to Thatchers Cider.

Cllr James Tonkins said: “I would like to thank Thatchers for allowing us to carry out the improvements at Nye Road through their orchard. Thanks also to Goldings who carried out this high-quality work.”

Honey Hall Lane and Nye Road were closed on June 29 and 30 for the improvements after a sharp increase in users during lockdown and to protect a population of badgers in the area.

Cllr Tonkin added: “New signs ask cyclists to pass pedestrians ‘wide and slow’ – it is important that we respect other users particularly the more vulnerable users.”

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the trail later this week.”