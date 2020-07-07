Advanced search

Changes made to popular cycling trail the Strawberry Line

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 July 2020

Under the Ilex Lane road bridge on the Strawberry Line near Sandford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Under the Ilex Lane road bridge on the Strawberry Line near Sandford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The route was partly closed on June 29 and 30 due to maintenance work.

New signs on the Strawberry Line ask users to pass New signs on the Strawberry Line ask users to pass "wide and slow".

Resurfacing work on the Strawberry Line trail has been completed.

The maintenance was carried out between the A370 at Station Road Congresbury and Nye Road in Sandford.

A statement from North Somerset Council confirmed MP & KM Golding Road Reclamation completed the works and expressed thanks to Thatchers Cider.

Cllr James Tonkins said: “I would like to thank Thatchers for allowing us to carry out the improvements at Nye Road through their orchard. Thanks also to Goldings who carried out this high-quality work.”

Honey Hall Lane and Nye Road were closed on June 29 and 30 for the improvements after a sharp increase in users during lockdown and to protect a population of badgers in the area.

Cllr Tonkin added: “New signs ask cyclists to pass pedestrians ‘wide and slow’ – it is important that we respect other users particularly the more vulnerable users.”

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the trail later this week.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

NHS Nightingale Hospital moves into standby having never been used

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

NHS Nightingale Hospital moves into standby having never been used

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Gymnastics community to get support from governing body

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

Changes made to popular cycling trail the Strawberry Line

Under the Ilex Lane road bridge on the Strawberry Line near Sandford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emergency shop secures future on site of former village store

James Heappey visits Brent Knoll Emergency Shop on June 26. Picture: Brent Knoll Emergency Shop

Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston