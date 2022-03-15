News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Somerset Freemasons donate to the Strawberry Line project

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:58 PM March 15, 2022
A cheque was presented to the Strawberry Line café and cycle project by the Forest of Mendip group.

Garry Sharp and Ray Beckingham of the lodge present a cheque to café manager Zoe Barker, Sally Wilcock and Ryan Taylor of the cycle project. - Credit: Strawberry Line Café

The Forest of Mendip Freemasons donated a cheque to the Strawberry Line Café and cycle project last week to help continue its support of young people with learning disabilities.

A cheque of £700 was presented to the project on March 9 which will help fund placements for those young learners in Yatton. 

Members of the masonic lodge donated £500 and was matched with £200 from The Provincial Grand Lodge of Somerset. As part of guiding principles of Freemasonry, the lodge regularly donates to charity. 

The Strawberry Line Café is a community venue which employs staff with learning difficulties.  

Manager at café, Zoe Barker, said: "We're extremely grateful for the kind donation by the Forest of Mendip Lodge.

"This money will help fund all the amazing placements we're doing for young learners with learning disabilities at the Strawberry Line project.

"I would add that we are also extremely appreciative to the local community for supporting our project over the years."


Strawberry Line
Yatton News

Don't Miss

Some customers say they have been incorrectly issued with fines at Tesco superstore in Weston.

'Unfair' parking fines issued to customers at Weston Tesco

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Green waste and recycling collections have been missed. Picture: Tony Gussin

North Somerset Council

Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
North Somerset Courthouse

Legal

'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension

Carrington Walker

person
File photo showing coins and notes

How to claim the £150 council tax rebate

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon