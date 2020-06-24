Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

North Somerset Council has confirmed resurfacing works will go ahead on the Strawberry Line as part of an ongoing maintenance arrangement.

Under the Ilex Lane road bridge on the Strawberry Line near Sandford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Under the Ilex Lane road bridge on the Strawberry Line near Sandford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The line is a popular trail for cyclists, horse riders and particularly for walkers during lockdown.

A statement from the authority confirmed the work will take place between the A370 at Station Road Congresbury and Nye Road in Sandford.

The Strawberry Line near Sandford Station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Strawberry Line near Sandford Station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A council spokesman said: “The section between Honey Hall Lane and Nye Road will be closed for two days on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 June for path improvements. There will be a signposted diversion via Honey Hall

Lane, Brinsea Batch, King Road, Church Lane, Churchill Green and Sandmead Road, re-joining Nye Road.

“During the rest of the week there will be pothole repairs from Honey Hall Lane north to the A370 – this section will be open for use, but users are asked to follow signs and contractors’ instructions for personal safety.”

The works will be carried out by MP & KM Golding Road Reclamation, the council also extended thanks to Thatchers Cider for its co-operation as the cidermaker owns the section being improved during the closure.