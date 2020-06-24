Advanced search

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 24 June 2020

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset Council has confirmed resurfacing works will go ahead on the Strawberry Line as part of an ongoing maintenance arrangement.

The line is a popular trail for cyclists, horse riders and particularly for walkers during lockdown.

A statement from the authority confirmed the work will take place between the A370 at Station Road Congresbury and Nye Road in Sandford.

A council spokesman said: “The section between Honey Hall Lane and Nye Road will be closed for two days on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 June for path improvements. There will be a signposted diversion via Honey Hall

Lane, Brinsea Batch, King Road, Church Lane, Churchill Green and Sandmead Road, re-joining Nye Road.

“During the rest of the week there will be pothole repairs from Honey Hall Lane north to the A370 – this section will be open for use, but users are asked to follow signs and contractors’ instructions for personal safety.”

The works will be carried out by MP & KM Golding Road Reclamation, the council also extended thanks to Thatchers Cider for its co-operation as the cidermaker owns the section being improved during the closure.

