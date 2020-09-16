Sprayjam art brightens up town centre

Tim Neale creating his image during Weston sprayjam. Archant

Street artists from across the South West came together over the weekend to add their inimitable style to a row of hoardings in Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Damian Nicholson with his artwork. Damian Nicholson with his artwork.

The artits unleashed their creative talent on the boards, which are situated at the former police station site in Walliscote Road, transforming them with a diverse mix of vibrant designs.

The sprayjam was part of a collaborative project, The Only Way is Up, between Culture Weston and Weston community arts initiative S.M.ART supported by North Somerset Council.

Twenty street artists from Weston, Clevedon, Bristol, Burnham, London, Slough, Portsmouth, Cornwall and Wales took part in the socially distanced event. Well-renowned artists including Andrew Burns Colwill and Damian Nicholson – Damo - worked alongside rising talent and newcomers to create an eclectic street scene of thought-provoking, original images guaranteed to lift the spirits at this time of national uncertainty.

Enthralled passers-by watched as the scenes emerged, animating the blank space with a riot of colour and street art style to be enjoyed by locals and visitors to the town alike. Fiona Matthews, creative director at Culture Weston, said: ”The local and artist community have come together with amazing generosity to create this energetic street artwork that colourfully draws you into its many messages, including looking after the environment and each other. Street art can do so much to animate a place and communicate the zeitgeist, and we look forward to more collaborations that paint Weston’s streets with life and love.”

Street art at Weston sprayjam. Street art at Weston sprayjam.

Lin Toulcher, community arts co-ordinator at S.M.ART, added: “This has been made possible by all the brilliant artists who wanted to be a part of creating a special and totally unique artwork for Weston that represents not only the individual creativity of street art but also the strength of community.”

Cllr Mike Solomon said: “The idea for this Sprayjam followed the success of the mural in Weston’s High Street and we have been happy to support S.M.ART and Culture Weston as they took the project forward.

“As you can see there are some fabulous works from artists that gave up their time to brighten up our town. We are looking at potential, exciting projects for the future, so watch this space.”

Andrew Burns Colwill with his gorilla image for Weston. Andrew Burns Colwill with his gorilla image for Weston.