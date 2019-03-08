Supporters raise thousands of pounds for hospice at Strictly Fun Dancing

Martin Roberts with the judges - BBC Radio Bristol’'s Emma Britton, event sponsor Demetris Demetriou, dance teacher Chloe Helmore and last year’s winners Sarah Woolf and John Harvey. Archant

Twelve couples helped to raise £18,000 for Weston Hospicecare by battling it out on the dance floor at Strictly Fun Dancing.

Winners Angie Szabo and Stuart Milne with Ben Hazell and Ali Cooling from Burning Salsa. Winners Angie Szabo and Stuart Milne with Ben Hazell and Ali Cooling from Burning Salsa.

The dancers took to the floor to perform a salsa or a waltz during the glittering fundraiser at the Winter Gardens.

Five couples were chosen to perform a second dance in the finals before Angie Szabo and Stuart Milne were crowned the winners.

The event was compered by TV presenter Martin Roberts – who gave up his time for free – while BBC Radio Bristol’s Emma Britton, event sponsor Demetris Demetriou, dance teacher Chloe Helmore and last year’s winners Sarah Woolf and John Harvey made up the judging panel.

More than £18,000 has been raised so far, but organisers are expecting the total to rise to £20,000.

The contestants of Strictly Fun Dancing. The contestants of Strictly Fun Dancing.

Hospice events manager Kelsey Dehaney said: “I thought it was a fantastic event, we are so proud of how far everyone came along during the 10-weeks of training. They certainly put on a fantastic show.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped us put the event together, including Martin Roberts, Burning Salsa, our brilliant judges and event sponsor Demetris Taverna.

“Thank you too to everyone who came along and gave so generously for Weston Hospicecare, your support is very much appreciated.”

More than 340 people bought tickets for the occasion and packed out the Winter Gardens for the event, which is now in its second year.

Dance teachers Ben Hazell and Ali Cooling, from Weston-based Burning Salsa, taught the couples their routines in the weeks leading up to the grand finale, and students from Weston College helped the dancers to get ready on the night.

Sandra Bull, from the college, said: “We were pleased to get involved with such a worthy charity.

“The event was a great opportunity for the Weston College hair and media makeup students to perfect their blow-drying and curling hair skills, and applying creative make up using colours to match the outfits.”

The event would not have been possible without the support of a huge number of volunteers on the night.

Weston Hospicecare’s next fundraising event is the Mendip Challenge on June 2.