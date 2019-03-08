Strictly winner encourages couples to sign up for fundraiser

The winner of last year's Strictly Fun Dancing event is encouraging people to take part to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

Angie Szabo and her partner Stuart Milne won the charity's second dancing fundraiser in March at the Winter Gardens.

She had to convince Stuart to take part, but she says they both thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

She said: "I did various dancing competitions when I was young and always loved it.

"I saw a Strictly Fun Dancing poster in a shop window and realised I really wanted to do it.

"The training was a lovely thing to do each Sunday. We met lovely people and we had the best time."

Like all the couples who have taken part, Angie and Stuart found it challenging - but were thrilled when they got the hang of the moves.

Angie added: "It was quite frustrating learning the routines to begin with but one of my highlights was suddenly getting the whole routine together a couple of weeks before the event.

"I loved every second of the grand finale. I was nervous just before the first dance but couldn't wait to perform the second dance.

"Stuart was terrified as he had never done anything like it before and I think the crowed made him nervous. But he loved it and I am so glad he signed up with me.

"When I signed up I wanted to win. During training I saw the other couples doing so well, so I wasn't even dreaming of winning."

Weston Hospicecare is looking for couples to take part in the 2020 event on March 21.

Couples will be selected over the next couple of months, before starting 10 weeks of professional training in January.

Angie said: "Everyone was very excited for us and the support we had from our friends, family and colleagues was enormous.

"I have friends whose relatives needed the support of Weston Hospicecare so it was personal to us.

"There are so many people who need the help of Weston Hospicecare.

"The charity makes a huge difference to so many people's lives so they deserve a lot of support."

Couples are required to pay a £50 registration fee and pledge to raise £500.

To apply for the fundraiser, email Grace at grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk or call 01934 423965.

Application forms must be completed by November 1.