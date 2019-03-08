Students Strike at town hall to demand action on climate change

Students form several Weston schools protested at the town hall as part of a world wide strike demanding aciton on climate change. Picture: Gareth Newnham Gareth Newnham

Dozens of students gathered on the steps of Weston Town Hall as part of a worldwide school strike to demand immediate action on climate change.

Anna Flint and her daughter Kaitlyn supporting the student climate strike. Picture: Gareth Newnham Anna Flint and her daughter Kaitlyn supporting the student climate strike. Picture: Gareth Newnham

The teen protestors brandishing placards congregated as part of the School Strikes 4 Climate demonstrations, which saw an estimated 1.5 million students walk out of classes to demand adults take action to save the planet, and their futures.

Anna Littlewood-Hillston, aged 15, said: "I want the Government and the council to recognise climate change is an urgent matter and something needs to be done about it now so we can have a future."

Anna's mum, Katy Littlewood-Hillston, who came to support her daughter, said: "As a parent I'm really proud of her. It's really important young people have a say on something which is so important for their future.

"I don't think it's up to me as a parent or the schools to say to the students, no you can't protest.

"They need to be able to show how they feel - they are saying we are not going to school, there's no future, what's the point? I think them having a day to do this is very important."

Year nine student, Issey Pring added: "Schools could help in educating students and parents, because we need to get people to recognise it's happening and there's more we can do.

"Climate change is going to happen anyway but people chose not to believe the facts, we need to get them to see it's not just our future in danger but theirs too."

One teen who did not want to be named said they would all be put in isolation when they returned to school.

One year 10 pupil from Worle School, who wished to remain anonymous said: "Climate change is a big problem and the Government isn't doing enough.

"I know North Somerset Council has declared a climate emergency but what has it actually done?

"We haven't seen any changes, I think it did it to placate the protestors and little else."

"We need a Government which listens to us and understands the urgency of the situation."

Worle School student, Callum Rimmur said: "I think if there's enough protests they may do something. There is not enough being done to regulate emissions and punish those who break the law."