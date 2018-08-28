Stroke survivor beats the odds to run in charity event

Gemma Green is raising awareness for the Stroke Association charity. Picture: Stroke Association Stroke Association

A woman from Axbridge who survived a major stroke is taking part in a charity run fun less than a decade after her consultant told her she would never walk again.

Gemma Green, aged 36, is taking part in a Stroke Association Resolution Run to raise awareness about how suffering a life-threatening episode can affect people in the area.

Gemma’s stroke was caused by a blood clot which was triggered by her taking the contraceptive pill for only five months.

It lead her on a lengthy road to recovery as she was left unable to walk, talk or swallow properly and she had to re-learn “a lot of very basic things we all take for granted.”

The then 29-year-old had a stroke in July 2011, and was about to start a university course the September of that year.

Gemma said: “My journey has been a really tough one, and I had to learn how to walk and talk again as well as trying to cope with all my emotions.

“There are still good and bad days, but thankfully I’m alive to tell this story and I’m very thankful to my mum and my partner Dan, who has been my rock and has helped me to stay strong and not to give up.”

“Anyone can have a stroke at any age and I think more people need to be aware of the signs and the importance of seeking medical help immediately.

“Having a stroke has changed my life in an instant, and I hope by taking part I can not only raise awareness, but also the vital funds needed for the Stroke Association to help others.”

People who are taking part can run from 5-15km to raise money for the charity, which Gemma is doing in Cardiff.

Regional fundraising manager at the association, Amy Spencer, said: “A Resolution Run is exactly that – a resolution for the new year which counts.

“We’re so glad to hear about Gemma’s recovery, and will be cheering her on at the run.”

There are around 100,000 strokes in the UK a year, and in 2018 people taking part raised more than £633,000.

“The funds raised by each runner like Gemma means we can support more stroke survivors and their families to help rebuild their lives.”

To sponsor Gemma, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-green28