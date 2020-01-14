Weather warning issued due to strong winds

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset Archant

A yellow weather warning has been issued for North Somerset later today with strong winds expected to hit the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has forecast strong winds from noon today (Tuesday) until midnight.

Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Bus and train services could take longer and drivers of large vehicles are urged to take care on exposed routes and bridges.

A short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

Coastal towns could be affected by spray and large waves.