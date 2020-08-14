Advanced search

Churchill head praises students for ‘resilience’ after challenging school year

PUBLISHED: 12:05 14 August 2020

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form celebrated students successes on results day.

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form celebrated students successes on results day.

Archant

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form says it ‘could not be prouder’ of its talented students as A-level results were released.

Instead of scrutinising percentage points, or focusing on league tables, the school chose to celebrate the pupils’ achievements.

Among the success stories is Emma Griffiths, who will be taking up her place at the University of Cambridge to study natural sciences after securing three A* grades in biology, chemistry and maths.

She said “I’m really happy, but I did miss going to school during lockdown and the whole A-level experience.”

George Rabin gained three A*s in biology, maths and French, and will be heading to St Peter’s College, in Oxford, to study biology.

He said: “It’s a little odd given the circumstances, but I’m over the moon.”

Dylan Morris was also celebrating as he was awarded a place at University College London to study mathematics with economics after achieving two A*s and two As.

He said: “It’s all good. I’m glad it’s all over, it’s been a long wait since our last day. But really looking forward to September now.”

Sixth form student President, Chloe Cooke secured her spot at Bristol University to study medicine; and was said to be ecstatic with her results.

Headteacher Chris Hildrew said: “It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of this year’s year 13 students. In the midst of all the uncertainty around this year’s results, I am delighted to see so many of our students securing their places at universities, on apprenticeships, and in employment and training.

“In these unique circumstances, their resilience and determination has been staggering. I know they will go on to make such a difference in their chosen fields, and I am proud of the launch pad that Churchill has provided for them.”

The majority of Churchill students have gained places at their first-choice destinations, including prestigious universities such as Bristol, Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton, Reading and York.

Many students have also taken up high-quality apprenticeships and other training opportunities, while others are planning gap years to broaden their horizons and build their experience before taking their next steps.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Police investigate Weston assault

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Police investigate Weston assault

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Davidson feeling encouraged by youngsters stepping up into first team

Matt Kearsey scored 59 runs from 48 deliveries for Weston in their 17-run defeat to Taunton. Picture: Josh Thomas

The Return of Dayle Grubb after the midfielder rejoins Weston from Forest Green Rovers

Weston's Dayle Grubb resigns for Weston after two years with Forest Green Rovers. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Harvey hopes to have made a statement after scoring hat-trick in win over Banwell

Will Harvey finds the back of the net for Weston for his hat-trick in their 10-0 win over Banwell FC.

Lympsham & Belvedere are ‘going to be up for it’ against Huntspill & District – Luff

Jack Luff picked up a century for Lympsham & Belvedere in their win over Uphill Castle.

Burst water main closes A38 road

A burst water main has closed a road in both directions on the A38. Picture: North Somerset Travel and Roads