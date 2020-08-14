Churchill head praises students for ‘resilience’ after challenging school year

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form celebrated students successes on results day. Archant

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form says it ‘could not be prouder’ of its talented students as A-level results were released.

Instead of scrutinising percentage points, or focusing on league tables, the school chose to celebrate the pupils’ achievements.

Among the success stories is Emma Griffiths, who will be taking up her place at the University of Cambridge to study natural sciences after securing three A* grades in biology, chemistry and maths.

She said “I’m really happy, but I did miss going to school during lockdown and the whole A-level experience.”

George Rabin gained three A*s in biology, maths and French, and will be heading to St Peter’s College, in Oxford, to study biology.

He said: “It’s a little odd given the circumstances, but I’m over the moon.”

Dylan Morris was also celebrating as he was awarded a place at University College London to study mathematics with economics after achieving two A*s and two As.

He said: “It’s all good. I’m glad it’s all over, it’s been a long wait since our last day. But really looking forward to September now.”

Sixth form student President, Chloe Cooke secured her spot at Bristol University to study medicine; and was said to be ecstatic with her results.

Headteacher Chris Hildrew said: “It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of this year’s year 13 students. In the midst of all the uncertainty around this year’s results, I am delighted to see so many of our students securing their places at universities, on apprenticeships, and in employment and training.

“In these unique circumstances, their resilience and determination has been staggering. I know they will go on to make such a difference in their chosen fields, and I am proud of the launch pad that Churchill has provided for them.”

The majority of Churchill students have gained places at their first-choice destinations, including prestigious universities such as Bristol, Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton, Reading and York.

Many students have also taken up high-quality apprenticeships and other training opportunities, while others are planning gap years to broaden their horizons and build their experience before taking their next steps.