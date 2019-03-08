St Anne's dancers enjoy Playhouse performances
PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 April 2019
Lin Hodges
Aspiring dancers took part in a festival at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre.
A group of year five and six children from St Anne's Church Academy took part in the North Somerset Schools Dance Festival.
The six-night-long event saw the children perform to a packed theatre during each performance.
Each school is invited to perform a theme dance which was 'dance generation' and free-style.
Lin Hodges, play leader and sports coordinator, said: “This was a wonderful evening of celebration with the children performing their dance routines after many weeks of rehearsing.
“The anticipation was electric back stage in the dressing room, with all the dancers so excited to be performing on the stage for their families.”
Several other schools in the area took part in the event which focused on teamwork and friendship.