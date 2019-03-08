Advanced search

St Anne's dancers enjoy Playhouse performances

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 April 2019

St Anne's Church Academy at the North Somerset Schools Dance Festival. Picture: Lin Hodges

Lin Hodges

Aspiring dancers took part in a festival at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre.

St Anne's Church Academy at the North Somerset Schools Dance Festival. Picture: Lin Hodges

A group of year five and six children from St Anne's Church Academy took part in the North Somerset Schools Dance Festival.

The six-night-long event saw the children perform to a packed theatre during each performance.

Each school is invited to perform a theme dance which was 'dance generation' and free-style.

Lin Hodges, play leader and sports coordinator, said: “This was a wonderful evening of celebration with the children performing their dance routines after many weeks of rehearsing.

St Anne's Church Academy at the North Somerset Schools Dance Festival. Picture: Lin Hodges

“The anticipation was electric back stage in the dressing room, with all the dancers so excited to be performing on the stage for their families.”

Several other schools in the area took part in the event which focused on teamwork and friendship.

