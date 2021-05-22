News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Talented students showcase array of skills at virtual school talent show 

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 11:00 AM May 22, 2021   
Talented students took part in a array of performances as part of the TKASA Talent Show, which this year was held online.

Pupils performed magic, singing, art and more in their latest school talent show. 

Students at The King Alfred School an Academy (TKASA), in Highbridge, produced an array of performances as part of the annual tradition, which is usually held in-person in the evening with a panel of guest judges.  

The TKASA Talent Show went ahead virtually with a judging panel consisting of vocal coach and TV presenter, Mark Delisser, as well as BBC Radio Somerset presenter, Claire Carter, and writer and composer Stuart Brayson. 

West End actor, Karl Queensborough and Simon-Anthony Rhoden, as well as street artist John Doh were also on the panel. 

Charlotte Biggs, one of the coordinators for the event, said: “We have seen some absolutely incredible talent on show. 

“We had so many entries we had to select a top-five and create a visual arts category.

"In addition to our students, we have very talented members of staff, and we added a special category of staff entries, which ranged from a comical magic trick, artwork and a department sing along. 

“I have been so impressed with the level of talent we have here at TKASA, both students and staff. We are also very grateful for the time and feedback our judges offered.” 

