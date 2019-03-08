Advanced search

Signs of spring and crashing waves feature in iWitness24 pictures

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 March 2019

Windsurfers glide along Weston-super-Mare's choppy waters.

Windsurfers glide along Weston-super-Mare's choppy waters.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A selection of people braving the winter-weather and flowers in bloom feature in this week’s iWitness round-up of pictures this week.

Weston-super-Mare's beach during a sunny winter's day.Weston-super-Mare's beach during a sunny winter's day.

Terry Kelly has taken two great photos of windsurfers riding the waves out in Weston’s choppy sea’ waters.

He also took a serene picture of Weston’s beach looking glorious in the winter sun and captured a springtime image of flowers in bloom in Uphill.

Timmay Curtis took a snapshot of a jet-skier in action in Weston.

He also took a powerful picture of Weston’s ferocious sea waves crashing against a stone wall.

Flower in bloom on Donkey Field, Uphill.Flower in bloom on Donkey Field, Uphill.

Nick Page Hayman attended the Weston Hospice Men’s March to take photos at the event earlier this month.

And Peter Young has taken a colourful picture of flowers blooming in his garden.

To upload your photos, which could appear in the Midweek or Mercury, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk

High winds lifting jet-skis out the water in Weston-super-MareHigh winds lifting jet-skis out the water in Weston-super-Mare

The Weston Hospice Men's March 2019.The Weston Hospice Men's March 2019.

Jet-skiers brave the weather in Weston-super-MareJet-skiers brave the weather in Weston-super-Mare

High winds charge through Weston-super-Mare.High winds charge through Weston-super-Mare.

The first signs of spring in Weston-super-Mare.The first signs of spring in Weston-super-Mare.

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

