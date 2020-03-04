Crowds flock to Weston Collective food festival
PUBLISHED: 11:35 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 04 March 2020
Archant
Cheese, gin, scotch eggs and chocolate were just some of the treats on offer at the Weston Collective's first food event.
The Somerset and West Country Pantry took place in the Sovereign Centre's food court, with more than 14 local and indepedent traders selling their food and drink.
Visitors could pick up a variety of items, from cheese, trout and freshly baked foods, to pickles, pork, plant-based bakes, cider and gelato.
There was also a succulent grower from Uphill.
Jane Main, the Founder of The Weston Collective, said: "It's been a real treat to bring a local, independent food event to Weston - there really was something for everyone.
"The event was busy from the minute doors opened and it was really lovely to see so many people enjoying the space and atmosphere with a good cup of coffee from Good & Proper."
The next food event is planned for March 26. For more updates, follow Weston Collective on Facebook.