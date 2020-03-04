Crowds flock to Weston Collective food festival

Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Kevin Gover offering fearless flavour from the Wiltshire Chilli Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Cheese, gin, scotch eggs and chocolate were just some of the treats on offer at the Weston Collective's first food event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. James Childs and Madeleine Potticary from James' Artisan Bakery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. James Childs and Madeleine Potticary from James' Artisan Bakery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Somerset and West Country Pantry took place in the Sovereign Centre's food court, with more than 14 local and indepedent traders selling their food and drink.

Visitors could pick up a variety of items, from cheese, trout and freshly baked foods, to pickles, pork, plant-based bakes, cider and gelato.

There was also a succulent grower from Uphill.

Jane Main, the Founder of The Weston Collective, said: "It's been a real treat to bring a local, independent food event to Weston - there really was something for everyone.

Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Sam's Flavoured Spirits made by Sam Lock. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Sam's Flavoured Spirits made by Sam Lock. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"The event was busy from the minute doors opened and it was really lovely to see so many people enjoying the space and atmosphere with a good cup of coffee from Good & Proper."

The next food event is planned for March 26. For more updates, follow Weston Collective on Facebook.

Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Megan Heathcott and Tania Newton from the Food Den. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Megan Heathcott and Tania Newton from the Food Den. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs. Picture: MARK ATHERTON