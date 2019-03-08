PICTURES: Motor enthusiasts drawn to classic car show
PUBLISHED: 12:25 21 August 2019
Crowds gathered to admire vintage cars and motorbikes at a village event.
Impressive motors featured at Redhill's classic vehicle show on August 15, and the event raises funds for a village playground scheme.
Mark Haywood brought along his 1937 Lagonda LG45, and Derek George turned-up with a deep red, 1946 MG TC.
The village club hosts regular classic car and motorcycle gatherings, at the Recreation Field, during the summer months.
Visitors were also invited to try tasty barbecue food at the evening get-together, and the meets bring large crowds to Redhill every few months.
A selection of cherished cars made an appearance, including a white Triumph GT6, Austin A40 and Moss Monaco brands.
Powerful motorbikes made a statement on the day, including Chris Hart's 1975 600cc BMW.
Redhill hall has raised £8,000 for its children's playground fund and the next gathering will be held on October 13 from 9-11am.