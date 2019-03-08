Advanced search

PICTURES: Motor enthusiasts drawn to classic car show

PUBLISHED: 12:25 21 August 2019

Mark Haywood and his Lagonda LG45 from 1937 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Haywood and his Lagonda LG45 from 1937 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Crowds gathered to admire vintage cars and motorbikes at a village event.

Chris Hart with his 1975 600cc BMW at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChris Hart with his 1975 600cc BMW at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Impressive motors featured at Redhill's classic vehicle show on August 15, and the event raises funds for a village playground scheme.

Mark Haywood brought along his 1937 Lagonda LG45, and Derek George turned-up with a deep red, 1946 MG TC.

The village club hosts regular classic car and motorcycle gatherings, at the Recreation Field, during the summer months.

Visitors were also invited to try tasty barbecue food at the evening get-together, and the meets bring large crowds to Redhill every few months.

Maggie Shapland with her Moss Monaco at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMaggie Shapland with her Moss Monaco at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A selection of cherished cars made an appearance, including a white Triumph GT6, Austin A40 and Moss Monaco brands.

Powerful motorbikes made a statement on the day, including Chris Hart's 1975 600cc BMW.

Redhill hall has raised £8,000 for its children's playground fund and the next gathering will be held on October 13 from 9-11am.

Roger Lippiatt with his Austin A40 from 1960 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRoger Lippiatt with his Austin A40 from 1960 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Malcom Lippiatt showing Julian Pool the immaculate engine of his GT6 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMalcom Lippiatt showing Julian Pool the immaculate engine of his GT6 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Derek George with his 1946 MG TC at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jo Botting with his slightly modified 1930 Model A pick up at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Haywood and his Lagonda LG45 from 1937 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Haywood and his Lagonda LG45 from 1937 at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Derek George with his 1946 MG TC at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDerek George with his 1946 MG TC at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jo Botting with his slightly modified 1930 Model A pick up at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJo Botting with his slightly modified 1930 Model A pick up at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

