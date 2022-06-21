Weston RNLI open day raises £1,700 for the charity

A RNLI open day held on Saturday (June 18) has helped to raise £1,700 for Weston's lifesaving charity.

Crowds of people gathered to enjoy lifeboat displays, up front tours of the boats, tombola and a barbecue on the weekend where volunteers from the RNLI got to showcase their work to the public.

Although crews were dealt a bad hand with the weather, people still enjoyed the festivities.

Weston RNLI open day barbecue. - Credit: Weston RNLI

The event was held at Weston's temporary lifeboat station at Knightstone and the RNLI shop on Marine Lake, where landing craft and lifeboats were stationed on display for all to enjoy.

Crews even dressed in their suits as they performed stunts in Weston Bay and Anchor Head.

A spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who showed to help raise a fantastic amount of money for the RNLI.

"Although the weather forecast predicted rain for most of the day, the public were still out to support us and were treated to the afloat displays which showcased a range of skills which crews utilise in a variety of rescues.

Weston's lifeboats launched from Knightstone slipway. - Credit: Weston RNLI

"Between the occasional rain showers, many visitors enjoyed a hot drink with a piece of cake for refreshment at the RNLI shop.

"There was also a range of activities to participate in, including a tombola, face painting and barbeque, along with plenty of browsing of the giftware.

The lifeboat and landing craft on Knightstone plaza. - Credit: Weston RNLI

"The volunteer crew were joined in Weston Bay by the lifeboats from Barry Dock and Burnham under grey skies, but thankfully the rain held off for a good display to be put on for the enthused supporters.

"Two Weston lifeboats were then brought ashore and put on static display on the plaza, for the public to view, climb onboard, and ask questions of the crew.

"They were then joined by the crews from other emergency services who were keen to join in and display their own vehicles. Fire engines, police cars, Coastguard vehicles and the Fire service hovercraft were all in attendance."

Weston's Atlantic 85 lifeboat named ‘Douglas Murray’ with crew in Weston Bay. - Credit: Weston RNLI

Lifeboatman and demonstrations organiser, Chris Cox, said: "We are thankful for all the support and donations given by the public, which go towards helping us to continue saving lives at sea.

"Despite the weather, it was great to see so many people watching the afloat demonstrations, then visiting us ashore.

"To see everyone taking a keen interest in the work that we do, along with listening to the safety advice on offer is beneficial for the sea safety education that we promote."