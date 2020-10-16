Advanced search

Rambling duo release Mendip trail book

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 October 2020

Les Davies MBE, left, and Sue Gearing have included the new Yeo Valley Way route in their book.

Sue Gearing

Weston ramblers have 12 circular Mendip routes to explore during the pandemic following the publication of the book Mendipity.

The book was written by Wrington rambler, Sue Gearing and Les Davies, the former warden of the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Beauty.

Sue Gearing has explored walks in the South West for more than 35 years and believes now is the perfect time for beginners to start.

She said: “The Covid pandemic has already influenced many people to take up country walking for the first time, to enjoy nature and fresh air.

“This book will build on that and encourage walkers to find pastures new and explore all the many facets of Mendip.”

The routes touched upon in the duo’s latest book range from three to eight miles in length, taking in much of North Somerset’s sights.

Sue gives clear instructions on each route with the aid of Ordnance Survey maps while Les, dubbed ‘West Country Man’, leans on his vast experience of the countryside to explain the sights en route.

Mendipity will also feature the launch of a trail created by Yeo Valley Organic – the ‘Yeo Valley Way’.

The book, priced £9.99, is available at a number of village shops and tourist information offices.

Rambling duo release Mendip trail book

Les Davies MBE, left, and Sue Gearing have included the new Yeo Valley Way route in their book.

