Advanced search

Mum takes part in marathon gaming session for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 10:59 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 21 May 2020

Suzi Craig-Hewett, aka Twitch streamer suegirlyay, will be taking part in a 24 hour game streaming marathon for Macmillian cancer research today, Picture: Suzi Craig-Hewitt

Suzi Craig-Hewett, aka Twitch streamer suegirlyay, will be taking part in a 24 hour game streaming marathon for Macmillian cancer research today, Picture: Suzi Craig-Hewitt

Archant

A Weston mum is taking part in a 24-hour gaming challenge to raise cash for a national cancer charity, today, (Thursday),

Suzi Craig-Hewett is taking part in McMillan game heroes which will see her streaming a series of videogames online for 24 hours.

From 10am, the 27-year-old stay-at-home mum will be streaming games including life management game, The Sims, the farming game Stardew Valley, hilarious adventure game, Afterparty, and playing rounds of party game, Jackbox, which those watching at home will be able to take part in.

Suzi has been streaming on Twitch five days a week since January, though she admits it can be tricky to fit it around the kids.

Suzi said she decided to take on the Macmillan challenge because several people in her life had been affected by cancer.

To donate or watch the stream click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers pitch-up at Weston park

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic stars in Netflix series The Big Flower Fight

Best friends Andi Strachan and Helen Lockwood feature in new Netflix series The Big Flower Fight. Picture: Andi Strachan

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers pitch-up at Weston park

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic stars in Netflix series The Big Flower Fight

Best friends Andi Strachan and Helen Lockwood feature in new Netflix series The Big Flower Fight. Picture: Andi Strachan

Latest from the Weston Mercury

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

Poetry collection released for National Mental Health Awareness Week

Henry Bladon's new book Psychobabble and Snake Oil dissects mental health.

Council seeks alternative location for travellers

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Hobbies to begin during isolation: Tracing your family tree

How your family tree could look.

Schools will reopen when it is ‘safe for all’

Pupils would be split into groups of 15, with one member of staff,.
Drive 24