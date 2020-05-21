Mum takes part in marathon gaming session for cancer charity
PUBLISHED: 10:59 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 21 May 2020
Archant
A Weston mum is taking part in a 24-hour gaming challenge to raise cash for a national cancer charity, today, (Thursday),
Suzi Craig-Hewett is taking part in McMillan game heroes which will see her streaming a series of videogames online for 24 hours.
From 10am, the 27-year-old stay-at-home mum will be streaming games including life management game, The Sims, the farming game Stardew Valley, hilarious adventure game, Afterparty, and playing rounds of party game, Jackbox, which those watching at home will be able to take part in.
Suzi has been streaming on Twitch five days a week since January, though she admits it can be tricky to fit it around the kids.
Suzi said she decided to take on the Macmillan challenge because several people in her life had been affected by cancer.
To donate or watch the stream click here.
