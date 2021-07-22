Summer by the Sea: 'North Somerset is the place to be'

Published: 8:00 AM July 22, 2021

Weston is a fantastic resort to explore and visit, with much to love and enjoy - and today the Mercury is launching a new campaign to champion its sights and attractions.

Our Summer by the Sea campaign will highlight the great places on your doorstep, celebrating the very best the area has to offer.

The goal is to showcase all that is new and exciting about our community, while also helping people to reconnect with some traditional favourites.

Weston's Marine Lake. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Our campaign comes at a time when many people will be choosing to holiday in the UK this summer due to travel restrictions, and Weston is a destination jam-packed with great places to eat, fun things to do and beautiful places to visit.

Coastal resorts, traditionally strong in hospitality industries, have been hit hard by the pandemic, and the hope is a bumper summer can help businesses put the economic ravages of the past year behind them and move forward with new hope.

We all have a part to play, and businesses are hoping locals will support their local communities, while enjoying the holidays with their families.

The Summer by the Sea campaign will showcase some of Weston’s best-known businesses and attractions, such as Kevin Mager, whose family has been running Weston Donkeys since 1860.

Kevin Mager with two of his donkeys on Weston-super-Mare beach. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Kevin, who also runs the beach kiosk, swing boats and bouncy castle, is hoping people will return to the resort this summer and enjoy all Weston has to offer. He said: “The main attraction in Weston is our beach. It’s a lovely beach.

“We’ve also got the Grand Pier, amusements and lots of great restaurants. Everyone is hoping for a busy summer. We need it after the last year.

“I think a lot of people won’t go abroad this year, so hopefully they’ll come here if we get the weather.”

One of the area’s main attractions is its beaches - from the sandy stretches of Weston, Sand Bay and Uphill to the hidden coves of Middle Hope and Anchor Head.

Water skiing on Weston Bay, in front of Steep Holm Island. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The seafront is home to the world-famous Grand Pier, crazy golf courses, a waterpark, the Weston Wheel and Funland Theme Park at the Tropicana – while visitors and locals can also enjoy the district’s many beauty spots, including Cheddar Gorge, Brean Down, Uphill Hill Nature Reserve and Steep Holm Island.

North Somerset Council is working to revitalise the seafront and town centre, to bring people back to the resort.

Deputy leader Cllr Mike Bell said: “My ambition is that Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset is a brilliant place to live, work, learn and play - and we are well on the way.

“Despite Covid, right across North Somerset there will be loads to see and do over the summer. We’ve got our ‘great lakes’ in Weston, Clevedon and Portishead.

"We’ve got theatre, cinema, and other cultural events at places like Tyntesfield, Weston Museum and the Curzon.

Weston-super-Mare seafront scorching in the July sunshine. - Credit: Mark Atherton

“We’ve got the brilliant Weston beach and all the traditional seafront fun - and fish and chips. We’ve got Clevedon seafront and pier. Live music abounds, with events planned in our parks and pubs, including Weston’s first sea shanty festival.

“Portishead open air pool and lake grounds offer views and fun for all the family. I could go on, as there is lots more across our towns and villages.

"I would encourage everyone to get out and about this summer, celebrate, and safely enjoy what is on your doorstep - and tell the world about it too! North Somerset is the place to be.”