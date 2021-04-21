News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Sun shines on successful Weston food festival

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 10:51 AM April 21, 2021   
A member of the productions crew captures an image of people enjoying eat:Weston.

A member of the productions crew captures an image of people enjoying eat:Weston. - Credit: eat:Weston

People flocked to the popular eat:Weston food and drink festival at the weekend. 

Perfect weather was enjoyed at the festival which celebrated its 10th event in town on Saturday.

People exploring the food and drink on offer at eat:Weston.

People exploring the food and drink on offer at eat:Weston. - Credit: eat:Weston

More than 60 local food and drink producers, many selling out of stock by the early afternoon, came together at the large outdoor street market at the weekend. The event was also attended by North Somerset councillors John Crockford-Hawley, Mark Canniford and Mike Solomon.

Organisers enjoy a frozen treat at the festival.

Organisers enjoy a frozen treat at the festival. - Credit: eat:Weston

Organiser, Bev Milner Simonds, said: "We had a great day in Weston with excellent feedback from visitors, council officers and our producers.

People flocked to eat:Weston on Saturday.

People flocked to eat:Weston on Saturday. - Credit: eat:Weston

"We love working in North Somerset and it was brilliant to have the weather on our side, too.

You may also want to watch:

"We are looking forward to our markets in Clevedon on May 15 and Portishead on August 14, before being back at the Italian Gardens on September 25.

eat:Weston on Saturday at the Italian Gardens.

eat:Weston on Saturday at the Italian Gardens. - Credit: eat:Weston

"I want to say a big thank you to the visitors who followed all the Covid guidance, our producers who brought such great products and our productions crew for their teamwork."

