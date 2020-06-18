Advanced search

Hospital radio station raises spirits from home

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 June 2020

Steve Ledbrook.

Sunshine Radio

The hospital station created the show following Weston Hospital’s closure on May 25.

A team of volunteers has put together a radio show dedicated to messages and musical tributes to patients at Weston General Hospital.

Sunshine Hospital Radio has been on the air since 1978 and usually operates from the hospital.

However, the coronavirus lockdown has forced the station to adapt to keep providing its regular programming.

Programme controller Steve Ledbrook said: “Things have been challenging for us working remotely, but we had to keep the shows on air and the patients entertained more than ever, as we know how lonely and anxious

they will be feeling.”

The team has been able to continue working remotely due to a recent equipment upgrade, allowing the team to create their special dedication show after Weston Hospital’s closure on May 25.

Sunshine Radio’s chairwoman Jo Newey said: “We wanted to create something that would provide comfort and joy to all listening, patients and staff.

“We all recorded special messages of support, along with song dedications, and asked our friends and family to do the same. We had a wonderful response with heartwarming messages and inspiring song choices.

“We are very proud of the hardworking and brave staff at Weston General, and if we can do anything to raise a smile amongst them then we are honoured to do our bit.”

If you are interested in helping Sunshine Radio, email info@sunshinehospitalradio.co.uk for more details.

