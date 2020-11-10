Domestic abuse victims can leave home to access help in lockdown

Victims of Domestic abuse are able to leave their homes to escape danger and find a place of safety. Archant

Victims of domestic abuse in North Somerset are assured they can leave their house to escape a dangerous situation or relationship during the current lockdown.

Although people are being asked to stay at home to lessen the impact of the virus, the isolation restrictions do not apply to those needing to flee to safety.

Avon and Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens, said: “Another lockdown is a scary and uncertain time for many of us but especially those who are in domestic abuse environments.

“I cannot stress enough that household isolation instructions such as lockdown or self-isolating do not apply if you need to leave your house to escape domestic abuse.

“I fear that victims and survivors think that restrictions mean they cannot leave their house and, therefore, the dangerous environment they find themselves in. This is not the case.

“Please know that you are not alone; come forward and seek help either by speaking to a local support service or by calling the police.”

The PCC and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) are continuing to work alongside local commissioned services, to ensure providers can still deliver advocacy, emotional and psychological support.

This support is being delivered remotely via phone, webchat and video chat; and their helplines remain active for those who want to access support.

Victims and survivors can access help whether they choose to report the crime to the police or not, no matter how long ago the incident took place.

If you, or someone you know is at risk of domestic abuse or sexual violence, you are encouraged to speak to someone either by calling the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency; visiting your nearest manned police station, or you can go online and fill in the report a crime or incident form.