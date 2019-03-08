Gallery

Kayaker sails along the Avon in parents' bath

Rob Lawrence and Justin Badman raised more than £1,300 for Scotty's Little Soldiers by paddling down the River Avon in a bathtub for 24 hours. Picture: Justin Badman Justin Badman

A former soldier from Burnham has raised more than £1,000 for charity by paddling down the River Avon for 24 hours in his parents' bathtub.

Kayaking enthusiast Rob Lawrence has so far raised £1,370 for Scotty's Little Soldiers, which provides help and support to bereaved Armed Forces children and young people.

Rob said: "I wanted to do something a little bit different, and the idea just popped into me head.

"I had heard others like Bear Grylls had paddled a bath tub so I wanted to give it a go but add an endurance element to the challenge."

The 36-year-old prepared for the challenge doing several practice runs on the Huntspill River and tested out three different bathtubs before finding the one he took on the trip.

He said: "In the end I used my parents old bathtub they were getting rid of, the one I use to wash in as a kid."

In the end, Rob, along with his best-friend Justin Badman, travelled 19 miles down river, 17 to Bristol, and then a further two around the docks before heading down to the Cumberland Basin.

Rob decided to support Scotty's Little Soldiers as he worked with Lee Scott, who the charity is set up in memory of.

Rob said: "I used to be the tank driver for Lee Scott, he was my loader at the time in Iraq.

"He died a few years later in Afghanistan and his wife Nikki Scott set up the charity.

"I have always been impressed with what they do and so I wanted to help raise some cash for them, and pay respect to Scotty too."

After finishing the challenge which Rob claimed was one of the hardest things he had ever done but Worth every ache, the two were bought a pint at a nearby pub by a pair of paddle boarders they had met on the river, and applied a lot of deep heat before heading home when the sun set.

He said: "Once home neither of us could stay awake and we were quickly in bed for a nice 12 hour sleep."

Rob said he wanted to thank his mum for putting up with his 'silly ideas and the lack of sleep it gives her.'

He said: "I also want to thank everyone who has donated. Matthew Furey-King for his help and support, and my friends and family who came along on the trip.

Rob is still accepting donations via www.justgiving.com