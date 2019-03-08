Model train enthusiast hits £10k fundraising total for hospice

Keith Price and show colleague John Parkhouse present the proceeds of Keith's latest event to Weston Hospicecare community fundraiser Rachel Mansfield and fundraising director Mark Flower. Archant

A long-term Weston Hospicecare supporter, who turned his hobby into a fundraising event, has passed the £50,000 landmark in a decade of support.

Keith Price, a model train enthusiast, starting staging his own shows a decade ago in 2009 and the events have grown every year.

His first show made a £600 profit, which he donated to the hospice, and this week he handed over £1,730 from his latest show, bringing his total to £50,860.

Keith is so dedicated to fundraising for the hospice he even managed to sell raffle tickets to his surgeon during a hip replacement procedure in 2017.

Weston Hospicecare community fundraiser Rachel Mansfield said: "We are enormously grateful to Keith for his incredible efforts on behalf of the hospice, not just with his latest show, but with his amazing fundraising feats over the past 10 years."

Keith's next model railway show will be held at The Campus, in Locking Castle, on January 12.