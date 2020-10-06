Hospice launches campaign to raise vital funds for charity

People are being encouraged to get baking to raise money for Weston Hospicecare which has taken a huge financial hit due to the pandemic.

The charity, which is based in Uphill, is launching a community fundraising initiative to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Weston Hospicecare supports people with life-limiting or terminal illnesses, along with their families, but due to postponed events and closed shops it has been unable to raise the money it needs.

Each year the hospice helps 2,000 people at a cost of £7.64 per minute – but all the support it offers is free of charge to patients and their families.

The charity is appealing for help to fund its world-class care, which helps to ease people’s pain and suffering during the most difficult time of their lives.

The #FromMyHeartToMyHospice cammpaign will have a new focus every three months and supporters who raise funds will receive a blue heart badge and an invitation to a Facebook group which offers fundraising tips.

From now until Christmas, supporters are being encouraged to make and sell baked goods to raise money for the cause.

Community fundraising manager, Sue Kingman, said: “Supporting your local hospice is critical, particularly during these extremely tough times.

“Like everyone, the hospice has taken a huge financial hit with many fundraising events being cancelled and shops being closed for business.

“It means that as a community, whether you’re from Weston, Clevedon, Yatton, Congresbury, Cheddar, Wedmore or Burnham we need to get our bake on and have some fun.

“Of course, if you are not a big fan of Paul Hollywood or Mary Berry we would love you to come up with fundraising ideas of your own to support the iniative.

“The hospice cares for 2,000 people every year across our local area with life-limiting or terminal illnesses. They also relieve extreme pain and suffering so the service is crucial.

“Your hospice depends on incredible supporters, like you, to fund this vital care given to those who need it most.”

The #FromMyHeartToMyHospice campaign starts this week. To support the campaign, visit Weston Hospicecare’s Facebook page, join the #FromMyHeartToMyHospice group and start fundraising for your hospice.

