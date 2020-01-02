Advanced search

Supporters raise cash for new hospice nurse

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 January 2020

Katie and Gwen from Weston Hospicecare.

Katie and Gwen from Weston Hospicecare.

A new community nurse has joined the team at Weston Hospicecare, thanks to generous supporters.

Community nurse specialist Gwen Harding appealed for help to raise money for an additional nurse in June.

Thanks to donations from generous supporters, the hospice has recruited Katie Williams to the team.

Katie has a great deal of experience in the sector, after working for a large hospice in London for years.

Gwen said: "On behalf of the nursing team, we'd like to thank our community for your kind donations and wish you all the very best for the festive season."

Weston Hospicecare, which is based in Uphill, has a team of 10 community nurses who care for hundreds of patients and their families in their own homes across North Somerset and Somerset.

Katie added: "This is such a friendly place to live and work, I am so glad I can make a difference here, caring for people who are facing the most difficult time of their lives."

