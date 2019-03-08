Advanced search

Daring wing-walkers raise thousands of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2019

Hospice supporters completed a wing-walk at Rendcomb Airfield with the Aerosuperbatics display team.

Archant

Nearly 30 brave Weston Hospicecare supporters took to the skies for a 140mph flight atop a World War Two biplane.

The 27 intrepid wing-walkers enjoyed an exhilarating series of aerial dives, banks and flypasts at Rendcomb Airfield as supporters cheered them on from the ground.

The Aerosuperbatics display team, who performed at Weston Air Festival in June, treated each participant to a bespoke routine, often in tandem with a second aircraft.

Expert pilots flew to altitudes of around 1,000ft, ensuring plenty of white-knuckle moments for the wing-walkers - though each disembarked with a smile, and several declared the experience to be 'the best thing I've ever done'.

More: Hospice launches Robin Hood challenge.

The event was Weston Hospicecare's first wing-walking day, but will not be the last, with plans already being drawn up to return in 2020.

A number of those who took part have already vowed to return next year, as a repeat visit gives them the option to take on an even more daredevil routine, complete with a loop-the-loop.

Hospice challenge manager Simon Angear, said: "Our first wing-walking day was an enormous success.

"We were thrilled with the number of people who took part, and loved seeing how much they all enjoyed the experience.

"The location was perfect, the Aerosuperbatics team were brilliant, and all of our wing-walkers played a big part in creating a really special atmosphere through their support for one another.

"Crucially, the event proved a big success on the fundraising side too, so I'd like to thank everyone who took part for their tireless efforts, and everyone who supported them so generously - your contributions will play a big part in supporting the hospice."

Wing-walkers signed up to take part from Weston and Worle, Winscombe, Yatton, Locking, and Hutton.

More: Trek across the Sahara Desert to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare.

Each of them paid a £150 registration fee and committed to raising upwards of the suggested £500 in sponsorship for the hospice - however, many exceeded that target.

Anyone keen to take part in next year's event can contact Simon on 01934 423947 or email simon.angear@westonhospicecare.org.uk

