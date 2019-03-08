Weston mayor says opportunities created by airport expansion important to the town

An artist's impression of Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport Bristol Airport

Weston's mayor, Mark Canniford, has said 'the creation of good jobs and opportunities at Bristol Airport are very important to the town'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The comments came in response to a survey conducted by ComRes which revealed broad support for the airport's expansion plans in the town.

The survey, commissioned by the airport, saw 59 per cent of the 400 people in the town contacted by telephone, supported the expansion plans, with only 16 per cent against.

Cllr Canniford said: "Clearly the creation of good jobs and opportunities at Bristol Airport is very important to our town and local economy.

"This has to be done with sensitivity to our neighbours and environment, but as part of our modern way of life we have to find ways to allow business to expand to create wealth for our residents.

"This will never be an easy decision as the expansion is very controversial to many, but the survey seems to show broad support for Bristol Airport and their future plans."

A previous YouGov poll conducted in January saw 79 per cent of responders in North Somerset back the plans which will see the airport increase its passenger count to 12 million a year.

The airport employs around 500 people from Weston and has claimed the expansion will create 1,000 new jobs.

Bristol Airport's chief executive David Lees said: "Bristol Airport's continued success will deliver increased connectivity with the rest of the world, careers for local people and opportunities for businesses in construction and the wider supply chain.

"We welcome this show of support for our exciting development plans."

Both Bristol City and South Gloucestershire local authorities support the plans but Bath & North East Somerset Council has lodged a formal objection.

North Somerset Council are yet to make a decision on the plans which were submitted in December last year and have so far received more than 5,500 public comments including 3,624 objections.

The plans have faced stiff opposition from community groups most notably, Stop Bristol Airport Expansion, who released a viral video in May calling on the airport's owners, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, to halt the expansion plans.