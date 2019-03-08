Advanced search

Guests evacuated from Points over suspected gas leak

PUBLISHED: 07:09 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 28 August 2019

Pontins, near Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pontins, near Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Dozens of holidaymakers were evacuated from Pontins last night (Tuesday) following a suspected gas leak.

People staying at the holiday resort, in Brean, were escorted out of their chalets while emergency services personnel surveyed the scene.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after 7.30pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "A call was received to a suspected gas leak in the plant room for the pool at a holiday park.

"Two fire engines and the Environmental Protection Unit from Burnham-on-Sea, along with a fire engine from Taunton were sent to the incident to investigate.

"A full evacuation of the site took place and two casualties were treated with oxygen therapy after it was suspected they may have been exposed to gases.

"Two fire fighters in breathing apparatus gained access in to the plant room to take gas readings.

"No abnormal readings were detected and no leaking chemicals found.

"The incident was handed back to the police and the staff of the holiday park."

It is the second high-profile incident to take place at the holiday park in the past six months.

In February, emergency services were called to Pontins after an air conditioning duct fell from the ceiling in one of the venue's communal spaces.

Sedgemoor District Council's environmental health team began an investigation the following day, which it said would 'likely take months'.

