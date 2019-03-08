Advanced search

‘Suspected gas leak’ closes Weston-super-Mare cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:45 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 13 March 2019

Cineworld has temporarily closed following a 'suspected gas leak'. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cineworld has temporarily closed following a 'suspected gas leak'. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston-super-Mare business has had to close following a ‘suspected gas leak’ this afternoon (Wednesday).

Cineworld, in Dolphin Square, has cancelled this evening’s screenings following reports of the leak.

The cinema’s neighbouring businesses, including Nandos and Anytime Fitness, are still open.

A cinema spokesman told the Mercury: “We have closed the Weston branch following a suspected gas leak. This is all we know at this time.”

One witness said they had plans to go to cinema this evening but had an email informing them their screening had been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

They added: “I called them because I was annoyed and they said it was because of a suspected gas leak in the area so it was closed.”

**MORE TO FOLLOW**

