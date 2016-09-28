South Weston Activity Network receives more than £200,000 in lottery funding

South Weston Activity Network has been awarded £240,000 over the next five years from the National Lottery.

A Weston youth charity partnership is celebrating receiving almost a quarter of a million pounds from the National Lottery.

The South Weston Activity Network (SWAN) has been awarded £240,000 over the next five years.

The network comprises of Weston-based youth groups and organisations including Boombox, Alliance Homes, Street Space, XTND and the YMCA in an attempt to create a more joined up social provision for young people in the town.

The South Ward partnership will use the funding to expand its youth forum The South Face, with the aim of helping the young people involved to develop their own support network.

A SWAN spokesman said: "South Face allows emerging young leaders to work alongside our youth participation worker, Kally, to show how local provision can and should be shaped, and led, by young people."

The cash will also allow the partnership to expand its summer holiday club programme to run during every school break, as well as increase the number of children they can accommodate as well as run more activities and trips throughout the year for young people and their families.

The club provides 80 children with a slew of activities to enjoy throughout the holidays including den building, craft activities, acting, sports and games.

A SWAN spokesman said: "The sessions help young people to make friends, while learning new skills and having fun. While enjoyable, these young people are also gaining greater confidence, self-belief and important collaboration skills."

Mary Morgan, SWAN trustee chairman, said: "We're delighted the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our partnerships work in this way.

"Now, with thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to continue to support families, with plans to broaden the range of opportunities available to local young people facing real daily challenges and their parents.

"This is important because it helps both young people and their parents to build relationships with others facing similar challenges and to create their own supportive circles of friends and peers."

Formed in 2011, the partnership is run by volunteer trustees from the groups as well as PCSOs.