Advanced search

Swan rescued after ‘breaking quarantine’ on M5

PUBLISHED: 10:28 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 31 March 2020

A firecrew from Weston and staff from Secret World Widlife Rescue helped a swan in distress on the M5. Picture: Weston-super-Mare Fire Station

A firecrew from Weston and staff from Secret World Widlife Rescue helped a swan in distress on the M5. Picture: Weston-super-Mare Fire Station

Archant

An unlikely suspect was found ‘breaking quarantine’ and ‘swanning around’ on the M5 yesterday.

In a scene straight out of the film Hot Fuzz, fire crews from Weston were called to rescue a swan which had become stuck in the central reservation of the Motorway.

On arrival the crew, and a member of Secret World Wildlife Rescue found the swan had freed itself and had since become tangled in brambles at the sie of the carriageway.

The team then freed the swan with the use of ladder and it was taken to the East-Huntspill based rescue centre for treatment.

A Secret World Wildlife Rescue spokesman said: “The juvenile swan has a few cuts and bruises on its feet but is otherwise fine.

A firecrew from Weston and staff from Secret World Widlife Rescue helped a swan in distress on the M5. Picture: Weston-super-Mare Fire StationA firecrew from Weston and staff from Secret World Widlife Rescue helped a swan in distress on the M5. Picture: Weston-super-Mare Fire Station

“We would like to thank the Highways England staff, Avon and Somerset Police and Weston Fire Brigade for their valuable help in rescuing the swan.”

“Swans often mistake asphalt for water and land on it thinking that the motorway is a river.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Lockdown rules for exercise and shopping during pandemic

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

How Yatton schools are teaching students during lockdown

Good Morning Yatton presenters.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children display rainbows in windows to urge people to ‘be positive’

Youngsters with their rainbows. Picture: Rainbow Hunt Wick St Lawrence

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Lockdown rules for exercise and shopping during pandemic

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

How Yatton schools are teaching students during lockdown

Good Morning Yatton presenters.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children display rainbows in windows to urge people to ‘be positive’

Youngsters with their rainbows. Picture: Rainbow Hunt Wick St Lawrence

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Swan rescued after ‘breaking quarantine’ on M5

A firecrew from Weston and staff from Secret World Widlife Rescue helped a swan in distress on the M5. Picture: Weston-super-Mare Fire Station

Government’s chief advisor: Pandemic will deepen over next two weeks

Sir Patrick Vallance has said the coronavirus pandemic will get worse over the next two weeks.

How Yatton schools are teaching students during lockdown

Good Morning Yatton presenters.

NHS Blood and Transplant need people to continue donating blood

Liverpool Donor Centre Dale Street. Staff highlighting the measures being taken to keep everyone safe from Coronavirus.
Drive 24