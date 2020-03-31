Swan rescued after ‘breaking quarantine’ on M5

A firecrew from Weston and staff from Secret World Widlife Rescue helped a swan in distress on the M5. Picture: Weston-super-Mare Fire Station Archant

An unlikely suspect was found ‘breaking quarantine’ and ‘swanning around’ on the M5 yesterday.

M5 incident with a difference...this lad was defying quarantine laws swanning around the M5 before getting trapped in brambles now safely in the hands of the amazing Secret World Wildlife Thanks @HighwaysSWEST & @SWWR for swift responses #animalrescue #stn18g #9lives pic.twitter.com/6VUXnbUMel — Weston-super-Mare Fire Station (@AFRSWeston) March 30, 2020

In a scene straight out of the film Hot Fuzz, fire crews from Weston were called to rescue a swan which had become stuck in the central reservation of the Motorway.

On arrival the crew, and a member of Secret World Wildlife Rescue found the swan had freed itself and had since become tangled in brambles at the sie of the carriageway.

The team then freed the swan with the use of ladder and it was taken to the East-Huntspill based rescue centre for treatment.

A Secret World Wildlife Rescue spokesman said: “The juvenile swan has a few cuts and bruises on its feet but is otherwise fine.

“We would like to thank the Highways England staff, Avon and Somerset Police and Weston Fire Brigade for their valuable help in rescuing the swan.”

“Swans often mistake asphalt for water and land on it thinking that the motorway is a river.”