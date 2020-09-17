Restaurant staff member tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at a Somerset restaurant and takeaway has tested positive for coronavirus.

Table Eight Indian Restaurant and Take Away, in Wedmore, has closed with ‘immediate effect’.

In a statement on the restaurant’s social media page, the business has confirmed all staff need to be tested for the virus and a thorough deep clean of the restaurant and kitchen area will be conducted.

The business has advised people who have visited the takeaway and been in close contact with staff to get a test and self-isolate for the recommended 14 days.

A spokesman for Table Eight said: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that one of our staff members has tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are talking to the Government to find out everything we need to do and put in place, but we suggest if you have visited our takeaway and been in close contact with any of our staff, which we are sure would be few as we have had 90 per cent of our customers following the guidelines, then we advise you to get yourself tested and self-isolate for the recommended 14 days.

“We are sorry but we are letting you know as soon as we know.

“We will be closed for 14 days and will keep everyone updated.”