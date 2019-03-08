Talks between council and health chiefs over GP surgery for Locking Parklands

North Somerset Council. Google Street View

A proposal has been made for a new GP surgery predicted to cost more than £4million in Locking Parklands village.

North Somerset Council and Bristol North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have identified a need for a surgery to be built to meet the demand for the 7,000 new homes in the village.

The CCG has secured £3.5million from NHS England's estates and technology transformation funding to support and improve general practice services for patients.

The plans say the council would be the developer and become the owner of the facility, using funds from the NHS.

North Somerset Council will use contributions paid by developers who have built in the area too, worth approximately £1-1.5million.

Dr Martin Jones, a GP and medical director at the CCG, said: "Improving and strengthening primary care services in the Weston area is a high priority for the NHS locally and we are working hard with GPs to do this, including developing new primary care facilities in central Weston and launching new services such as the successful askmyGP online consultation system.

"We are jointly developing a business case for a new healthcare facility at Parklands Village, which will be submitted to NHS England and North Somerset Council's executive for approval later this year.

"If the plans are approved, this new healthcare centre will be a really exciting development for the Weston population."

Cllr Ash Cartman, the council's executive member for finance and performance said it looks forward to working with the CCG.

He said: "When creating vibrant new sustainable communities like Parklands Village it's vital that the necessary infrastructure is in place to provide the services and facilities they need.

"A GP surgery to meet the needs of the residents is a key part of that and we look forward to working with the CCG to make this happen.

"The modern new facility will enable development of a dynamic primary care offer focused on improving patient experience and providing access to integrated services.

"It will be designed to meet the highest standard of sustainability, supporting the council's commitment to tackling climate change."