Teacher thanks Weston man for ‘saving her life’ after jumping in river to save dog

Helen Davies used social media to find the man who 'saved her life' in Weston. Picture: Helen Davies Helen Davies

A teacher on holiday in Weston has been reunited with the man who ‘saved her life’ after she jumped in a river to rescue her dog from drowning.

Pebbles the dog. Picture: Helen Davies Pebbles the dog. Picture: Helen Davies

Heather Davies launched an appeal to find Peter who helped rescue her from a river behind West End Farm Caravan Park on August 21 between 12-2pm.

She said Peter was cycling in the area and found her after he heard her screams for help.

Heather had been struggling to keep herself from drowning in the river for around half-an-hour, until Peter found her and came to her aid, holding onto her wrists until the emergency services arrived.

She said she ‘cannot wait to wait to meet him and give him the biggest hug’ after her appeal to find him through social media was successful on August 26.

Helen Davies used social media to find the man who 'saved her life' in Weston. Picture: Helen Davies Helen Davies used social media to find the man who 'saved her life' in Weston. Picture: Helen Davies

Heather said: “I was walking alongside the river with my pups and all of a sudden my oldest dog starts barking. I went to see what was wrong, and then I saw Pebbles in the water.

“He was paddling furiously and couldn’t get out, started breathing funny and was paddling less – he was drowning. I wasn’t going to stand there and watch my dog die.

“I threw my phone, keys and glasses onto the side and jumped in the river. I grabbed him and threw him up into the clearing – then realised I was stuck.

“I tried everything to get out; using brambles to climb up the side, but they just snapped off, lifting myself up, but I had jeans on, which were weighing me down more. I didn’t want to lose the trolley I was anchored to, so I just screamed. Screamed for my life.

Helen and Pebbles walking along the beach. Picture: Helen Davies Helen and Pebbles walking along the beach. Picture: Helen Davies

“I was in the water for around half-an-hour when I heard Peter ask, ‘are you OK?’. He chucked off his rucksack and threw himself to the ground, grabbed my wrists and said he said he wasn’t letting go. He phoned 999 and was talking and reassuring me. We heard sirens within minutes and they found us after around 10-15 minutes or so. I was shaking, hyperventilating and light-headed, but grateful to be safe, out the water and unharmed.

“Everyone that day was amazing, I can’t thank the emergency services enough who were outstanding and so kind. But most of all to my hero, Peter, without him hearing my screams and finding me, I dread to think.”

Heather said Peter is ‘such an incredible and humble man’ and was ‘quite emotional’ after being thanked for helping her that day.