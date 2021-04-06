North Somerset startup to supply face masks for Team GB skaters

Published: 6:00 PM April 6, 2021

North Somerset business, MUZL will supply facemasks for Team GB skaters at this year's National Championships. - Credit: Archant

A North Somerset startup will supply future Team GB Olympic skateboarders with face masks ahead of this week's national championship event (Sunday).

MUZL launched in February of this year, offering high-quality face masks that can also be used as a wrist-wallet - with 10 per cent of all proceeds going towards the mental health charity, MIND.

Founder, Anthony Higson, has welcomed the opportunity and hopes to continue supplying sports team and events while also contributing to charities in the process.

Mr Higson said: "I am proud to be involved with the Skateboarding GB (SBGB) team supporting our national champions. I contacted Team GB about this possibly happening and they agreed.

"It is fantastic to be associated with a brand such as Team GB so early on in the business - especially at an event like this."

Anthony and his wife, Lou. - Credit: Anthony Higson

In total, 32 skaters will compete at the championships, on April 11, with hopes of gaining Olympic qualifying points which could win them a spot in Team GB at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

As part of the UK Government's roadmap out of lockdown, indoor skateparks will reopen on April 12, while outdoor skating has been allowed since March 29.

MUZL's founder, who recently moved from Yatton to Nailsea, hopes any future business plans can contribute to supporting infrastructure for grassroots sports and, in turn, help with young people's mental health.

He said: "I am keen to be involved in the future of sports at a grassroots level in the UK. Infrastructure is slowly returning thanks to help from Team GB to rebuild sites for youth skateboarding.

"Mental health and sports are intrinsically linked and the more our youths have sports available to them to inspire and nurture talent - I look at my kids and realise there are so many facilities that have been shut down recently."

Muzl's two-in-one facemask double-up as a wrist wallet. - Credit: Anthony Higson

The national championships will be available to watch from 6pm on April 11 through BBC's iPlayer service.



