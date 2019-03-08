Advanced search

Supporters encouraged to sign up to It's A Hospice Knockout

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 April 2019

It's A Hospice Knockout in aid of Weston Hospicecare . Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Fundraisers are being invited to battle for glory on an inflatable obstacle course during the It’s A Hospice Knockout team challenge this summer.

Weston Hospicecare is holding the popular event at Weston Cricket Club on July 14, when teams will go head-to-head in six fun physical and mental challenges.

Teams can be made up of six to 10 people and it costs £100 per group to enter – each group is also encouraged to raise at least £500 for the hospice.

Events manager Simon Angear is hoping to build on the success achieved in 2018.

He said: “Last year we had so much fun watching everyone enjoy themselves in support of Weston Hospicecare.

“It is a perfect platform for colleagues, friends, family members, teammates or any group to team-up, have fun, develop relationships and support the hospice.”

More: Weston Hospicecare's It's A Knockout fundraiser a 'success'.

Last year the event raised almost £11,000 for the charity.

Captains can sign up their team at westonhospicecare.org.uk/knockout

