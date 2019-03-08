PHOTOS: It's A Hospice Knockout raises thousands for charity

It's A Hospice Knockout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Teams battled it out in a series of mental and physical challenges to raise thousands of pounds for Weston Hospicecare.

It's A Hospice Knockout saw friends and colleagues take on foam, inflatables and fun challenges to try to win a place in the final.

The charity's second knockout event, which was sponsored by The Grand Pier, took place at Weston Cricket Club, with scores of friends and family cheering the competitors on.

A dozen teams took part from organisations including Weston Coastguard, Royal Mail, Balfour Beatty, Vets 4 Pets and Four Fifty Partnership.

Defending champions The Grand Pier made it through to the final, but were pushed back to third place this time around, with a group named Weston Zoo emerging victorious ahead of Alison's Angels.

Michelle Collins, community relations manager at Balfour Beatty, said her team is already looking forward to getting involved in future events.

She said: "It was an uplifting, fun and action-packed day. I loved seeing so many local companies all coming together in fancy dress to help raise money for a great cause.

"The event not only tested our fitness levels, but got us working together as a team. It certainly tested our communication skills in a really engaging way."

Money raised through It's A Hospice Knockout is being counted, but with each team paying £100 to register and aiming to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship, the event is expected to prove a big success.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: "We look forward to staging It's A Hospice Knockout, and we were thrilled that it once again proved to be a hugely fun day for everyone who took part or came along to watch.

"All our teams threw themselves into the events with real gusto, and although it proved to be a competitive day, everyone played the games in a terrific spirit - we loved seeing so many smiling faces even as players raced to beat each other to the finish line.

"Huge thanks to everyone who took part, everyone who sponsored or supported them, and special thanks too to our sponsors The Grand Pier, our hosts Weston Cricket Club, and all the volunteers who helped on the day."

