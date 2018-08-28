Teddy bears sent from Weston to Czech Republic

The couple collected the teddy bears to send to the Czech Republic. Sub

A Weston couple has shipped dozens of bears off to unwell children in Europe.

Veronika Seitzova and her partner Amber Moule collected teddies for children who are being treated in hospital in the Czech Republic.

Veronika, who moved to England in 2017 from the country, wanted to ‘send some positive energy and power’ to the children and make them smile.

In the Czech Republic, the teddy is a symbol of friendship and, with the help of Notaro Homecare where Veronika works, the pair were able to collect more than 50 teddy bears to ship over.

The bears arrived in time for the children to receive them at Christmas.

The couple have already started to make plans to do the same again next year.

Veronika said: “I really do appreciate the kindness of everyone who has donated and I really cannot thank them enough.

“I would also like to thank Notaro Homecare for playing such a big part with this.”