Police appeal after teenager approached by men while riding home from school

Published: 11:03 AM July 14, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was approached by two men on his way home from school in Weston.

The teenager was riding his bike near Hutton Moor Road at 3.30pm on Monday when two males approached him and tried to talk to him about his bike.

The boy ignored the men and road home, where he told his parents and reported the incident to the police.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “A PCSO visited the boy and his family that same evening to learn more about what happened and provided him with safety advice.

“The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of this incident to see if they can identify the two males.

"Witnesses should call 101 and give log number 775 of July 12."

Hans Price Academy sent a text out to parents to inform them of the incident and ask pupils to remain vigilant and report any concerns to police.