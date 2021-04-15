Teenager charged with murder in Weston

Published: 11:23 AM April 15, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM April 15, 2021

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Weston this week.

Sebastian Wladyka, of Brompton Road, was last night charged with the murder of 38-year-old Lukasz Wladyka at a property in Brompton Road, on the Oldmixon estate, on Tuesday (13 April).

A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Sebastian Wladyka was remanded in custody pending an appearance at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

A police cordon remains at the property as investigations continue.

Neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and police have encouraged anyone to approach them if they have any concerns.