Teenager charged with murder in Weston
Published: 11:23 AM April 15, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM April 15, 2021
- Credit: Archant
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Weston this week.
Sebastian Wladyka, of Brompton Road, was last night charged with the murder of 38-year-old Lukasz Wladyka at a property in Brompton Road, on the Oldmixon estate, on Tuesday (13 April).
A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
Sebastian Wladyka was remanded in custody pending an appearance at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).
A police cordon remains at the property as investigations continue.
Neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and police have encouraged anyone to approach them if they have any concerns.
